Pakistan supports intra-regional trade among ECO members

The outgoing ECO Secretary General apprised Ishaq Dar about ECO's initiatives and activities.

Follow on Published On: Fri, 26 Jul 2024 04:38:37 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Secretary General ECO Ambassador Khusrav Noziri called on Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar in Islamabad today.

The outgoing Secretary General apprised the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister about ECO's initiatives and activities as well as his reforms agenda to revitalize ECO during his tenure.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister appreciated the Secretary General's services for the organization. He reaffirmed Pakistan's full support in enhancing intra-regional trade among ECO member countries and ECO reforms agenda.

Noting that former Foreign Secretary of Pakistan Dr. Asad Majeed Khan will take up the mantle of ECO Secretary General next month, Ishaq Dar expressed the hope that Dr. Asad Majeed Khan would continue the good work done by Ambassador Khusrav Noziri in his three-year tenure.

