Security forces kill terrorist in Hoshab IBO

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from killed terrorist

Follow on Published On: Thu, 25 Jul 2024 22:41:36 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Security forces killed one terrorist while two others got injured during exchange of fire in an intelligence-based operation in Hoshab, Balochistan.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a statement, said weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from killed terrorist, who remained actively involved in multiple terrorist activities in the area including kidnapping and target killing of innocent civilians.

Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area.

Security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts of sabotaging peace and stability of Balochistan.

