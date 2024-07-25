Judiciary fighting for survival amid shifting political landscape: Fawad

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry says the political landscape has now changed, and the judiciary is fighting for its survival, not for the PTI.

Talking to Dunya News, Fawad Chaudhry said that the judiciary felt that the government and establishment, like the police and NAB, wanted to bring them under their control.

Fawad Chaudhry expressed hope that those running a campaign against Azma Bukhari would be caught.

He mentioned that Asif Zardari, Nawaz Sharif are on the wrong side of history. He questioned whether Asif Zardari and Nawaz Sharif wanted to align themselves with those who imposed martial law.

The former federal minister further stated that the number of judges in the Supreme Court should be 13. The number increased to 17 due to one judge's preference. He pointed out that the presence of 56,000 cases in the Supreme Court is a failure of our justice system and stressed the need to strengthen session courts and other lower courts.

He urged the government to ask their people about what happened in court today. He explained, “If you don't present the correct evidence before the court, how can they make a decision? Remand is for presenting the accused before a judge.”

He added that if the accused is not presented before the judge during remand, then what is the use of it? If they want to take the remand of the PTI founder, they must present him in person.