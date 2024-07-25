Punjab imposes Section 144 amid PTI's call for protest

The decision has been taken to maintain law and order situation

Updated On: Thu, 25 Jul 2024 17:49:31 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Punjab government has imposed Section 144 across the province for three days after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) announced protest on July 26.

The Home Department, in a notification, said there would be a ban on rallies, sit-ins, protests and rallies from July 26 to July 28.

The Section 144 has been imposed to maintain law and order situation and protection of human lives and properties.

The department said the decision has been taken in view of threats of terrorism, adding that public gatherings could be an easy target for militants.

It said that the administration in Punjab will ensure the implementation of the order.

