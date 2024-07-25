CM Maryam says accurate data to help provide relief to public

Data collection is not an easy task, says Maryam Nawaz

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz says correct data is crucial for the future and people will be provided relief at their doorsteps.

Addressing the inaugural session of Social Economic Registry, CM Maryam said that she applauded the efforts of Marriyum Aurangzeb and the planning ministry.

She said that when she took oath in the month of Ramazan, she announced a package and provided it to the people at their doorsteps.

“We started receiving complaints due to a lack of adequate data. We prepared Ramazan Package according to the numbers we had. We had many addresses devoid of complete information.

“The phone numbers were obsolete and wrong. There is 130 million population of Punjab and I don’t know what number comes into the category of Social Economic Registry.”

Maryam Nawaz was of the view that the BISP also needed to be updated. Ramazan packages were made on the basis of data of BISP and NADRA. She realised then that the government made decisions without information and data.

She said they did not have adequate data of farmers who got registered 12 acres of their lands in order to evade taxes.

The chief minister said she was not well aware of the data regarding homeless, those living on rents, and those on wheelchairs. She said she had opened helpline for all the projects and schemes. “Those who are not registered in schemes can register themselves by contacting helplines,” she said.

She said more than 5,000 registration centres had been established. “There is a well trained staff in the centre. Data collection is not an easy task. Many people cannot pay their electricity bills. We are introducing 4.5 million solar panels. Data is being received,” she said.