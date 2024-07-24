PTI moves IHC against denial of protest permission in Islamabad
Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz will hear the case on Thursday
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday moved the Islamabad High Court after being denied permission to hold a protest in Islamabad on July 26.
PTI filed the petition through Aamir Mughal, and Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz will hear the case on Thursday.
In the petition, PTI has requested the court to issue an order granting permission for the protest on July 26.