CM Maryam Nawaz steps up child healthcare efforts

LAHORE: (Dunya News) -- Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has said that the government is taking all steps to ensure healthcare facilities for every child.

She was talking to a delegation of the Child Life Foundation, led by its Chief Executive Officer Dr. Ahsan Rabbani.

Both sides discussed the issues of healthcare facilities for children in Punjab. The delegation suggested to the CM to launch second shift at hospitals.

The delegates also shared ideas for cooperation with the Punjab government to improve basic healthcare infrastructure for children.

During the meeting, the issue of medical staff training was also discussed, aiming to enhance their capacity.

Besides issues of launching child health-related telemedicine and digital health services in remote areas were also discussed.

The CM said the health is the top priority of the Punjab government, and they are determined to save children's lives by extending better health services to them.

She told the delegation that 159 telemedicine satellite centers have been set up in government hospitals. The quality emergency care has reduced the child mortality rate by 50%.