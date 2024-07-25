LHC Chief Justice Aliya Neelum seeks details of cases in Punjab

Chief Justice Neelum issues these directions to the prosecutor general of Punjab

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Lahore High Court Chief Justice Aliya Neelum has sought details of cases related to Punjab.

During a bail application hearing of an accused identified as Imran, the chief justice directed the prosecutor general of Punjab to furnish details of cases registered in Punjab, the number of submitted challans, and the number of undertrial cases.

Chief Justice Neelum issued these directions to Prosecutor General of Punjab Syed Farhad Ali Shah.