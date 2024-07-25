US urges respect for democracy, equal treatment of all political parties in Pakistan

Matthew Miller said that Biden administration has requested to Congress for $101 million to Pakistan

WASHINGTON (Dunya News) - US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller on Wednesday said that United States urges respect for democracy and equal treatment of all political parties in Pakistan.

Briefing the media in Washington, Matthew Miller said: “Internal political matters in Pakistan are something that we do not take a position on. We urge respect for democracy, respect for human rights, and treatment of all political parties equally.”

Replying to a question, Matthew Miller said that Biden administration has requested to Congress for $101 million to Pakistan to strengthen democracy and fight terrorism.

He further said that we would use that $101 million 'multi-purpose aid' for the types of programmes to strengthen democracy and civil society, to counter terrorism and extremism, to support economic reforms and debt management.

Matthew Miller said: “We have made similar budget requests and similar budget authority – received similar budget authority from Congress in the past and made – and invested, used the funds that were appropriated by Congress to invest in our partnership with Pakistan. And we would use funds, should they be appropriated by Congress, to invest in similar programs as we have in this fiscal year and in previous ones.”

