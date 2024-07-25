Rain likely at isolated places; humid weather to continue: PMD

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast hot and humid weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours. However, rain-windstorm/thundershower is expected at isolated places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper and central Punjab, Kashmir and northeast Balochistan.

According to the synoptic situation, weak monsoon currents were penetrating central and upper parts of the country at lower tropospheric level. A westerly wave was also present over upper parts.

During the last 24 hours, hot and humid weather prevailed over most parts of the country. However, rain-wind/thundershower occurred at isolated places in eastern and central Punjab, Kashmir, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Sibbi and Dalbandin remained the hottest places in the country on Wednesday with temperature surging up to 47 degrees Celsius.

