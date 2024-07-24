Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi refuse to cooperate with NAB team in Toshakhana case

Both demand presence of lawyers during investigation

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - PTI founder Imran Khan Wednesday refused to be part of an investigation in the new Toshakhana case in absence of his lawyers.

The NAB team stayed in Adiala jail for an hour or so but the PTI founder and his wife did not cooperate in the investigation. The NAB team was led by Deputy Director Mohsin Haroon.

The NAB team had records of the purchase of jewelry. Initially, they obtained an 8-day remand, followed by a 7-day remand.

The investigation team later left Adiala Jail as both Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, did not cooperate.