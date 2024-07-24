Govt will not yield to PTI's trolling tactics: Ahsan Iqbal

Published On: Wed, 24 Jul 2024 03:59:55 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal said on Tuesday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) was using trolling as a weapon to intimidate individuals and institutions.

While talking to a private news channel, he said that spreading false and baseless narrative against anyone who opposed them was the norm for PTI.

“PTI resorts to intimidation whenever something doesn’t align with their interests, whether it targets an individual or an institution,” Iqbal stated.

He further said that disagreeing with them makes it difficult to maintain one’s respect. Minister firmly stated that the government would not yield to such blackmailing tactics.

“Will we surrender to this blackmailing? Will our laws and state institutions bow to them?” he questioned, affirming the government’s stance against succumbing to intimidation.

Answering a question, he said that polarization was a major threat, and the information war was an inescapable reality. False news is being spread openly to create chaos, anarchy, and mischief, he added.

Iqbal emphasized that the government is focused on strengthening the country economically and will not tolerate propaganda against the state.

He said that the government cannot allow thoughtful conspiracies to create a rift between the people and the state. Legal action will be taken against anyone found spreading anti-state content, he added.

