Embattled PTI plans to widen scope of hunger strike for release of Imran Khan, other leaders

Purpose of camp is release of PTI founder, political detainees

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) set up a symbolic hunger strike camp outside Parliament House in Islamabad.

The hunger strike camp continued from 3pm to 7pm. Opposition Leader in National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan led the camp.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar, Asad Qaiser, Shibli Faraz, Latif Khosa, and other central leaders of the party participated in the hunger strike camp. Other leaders of PTI including Sheikh Waqas Akram and Zartaj Gul also participated.

The PTI leaders announced that they would extend of the scope of the hunger strike camp.

Shibli Faraz said the scope of the hunger strike camp would be extended to other assemblies. He said their mandate was stolen in the Sindh Assembly and announced a camp there as well.

The purpose of the camp is the release of the PTI founder. He said this was a symbolic protest for the release of the political workers. "They want to tell the world what is happening to them," Faraz said.