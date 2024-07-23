Federal cabinet approves courts for trials under PECA
Pakistan
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The government has completed legal requirements for trial of accused arrested under PECA.
The courts of Islamabad will conduct trial under the Act.
PTI Information Secretary Raoof Hassan and others would be tried under the act.
Additional district and sessions judges and civil judges would conduct the trials under the law.