LHC summons Lahore DC on PTI's plea for rally at Minar-i-Pakistan

The court adjourned the hearing until next week.

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 23 Jul 2024 10:42:05 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday summoned the Lahore deputy commissioner and other respondents in connection with the application filed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to hold a public rally at the Minar-i-Pakistan.

LHC Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh conducted hearing on the plea of PTI’s vice president Sheikh Akmal Khan.

It was argued that the PTI should be allowed to hold a public rally on Aug 14 at Minar-i-Pakistan, assuring the court that no anti-state activity would be carried out in the rally.

The applicant also said that the PTI was being politically victimised for the past couple of years.

It must be remembered that the PTI had approached the LHC for permission to hold power show at the Minar-i-Pakistan.

