One killed, nine injured in road mishap in Khanewal
Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to District Hospital.
KHANEWAL (Dunya News) – A woman was killed and nine other persons of the same family sustained injuries when a van met an accident in Khanewal on Monday night, Dunya News reported.
According to detail, the accident occurred when tyre of the van burst due to over-speeding in the vehicle overturned, killing a woman on the spot and injuring nine others.
The van was carrying the family from Bahawalpur to Okara to attend the funeral of a relative. Rescue teams reached the spot after the accident and shifted the dead and injured to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, Khanewal.