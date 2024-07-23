One killed, nine injured in road mishap in Khanewal

Pakistan Pakistan One killed, nine injured in road mishap in Khanewal

Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to District Hospital.

Follow on Published On: Tue, 23 Jul 2024 05:57:10 PKT

KHANEWAL (Dunya News) – A woman was killed and nine other persons of the same family sustained injuries when a van met an accident in Khanewal on Monday night, Dunya News reported.

According to detail, the accident occurred when tyre of the van burst due to over-speeding in the vehicle overturned, killing a woman on the spot and injuring nine others.

The van was carrying the family from Bahawalpur to Okara to attend the funeral of a relative. Rescue teams reached the spot after the accident and shifted the dead and injured to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, Khanewal.

