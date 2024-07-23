Federal cabinet likely to give nod to ban PTI in today's meeting

The cabinet will also discuss overall political and economic situation in the country.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The federal cabinet is expected to give approval for ban on Pakistan Teheerk-e-Insaf (PTI) in its meeting today (Tuesday), Dunya News reported.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has summoned the federal cabinet meeting to be held today (Tuesday) at the Prime Minister Office. PM Shehbaz will preside over the meeting.

According to sources, the cabinet will discuss overall political and economic situation in the country. The federal cabinet will also discuss the potential ban on the PTI during today’s meeting.

Moreover, cabinet is expected to approve proceedings under Article 6 against former president Dr Arif Alvi, PTI founder Imran Khan, and former NA deputy speaker Qasim Suri.

Sources informed that attack by Afghan citizens on Pakistan consulate in Germany and increase in electricity bills will also come under discussion.

On July 15, Information Minister Atta Tarar said that the ruling coalition had decided to move for a ban on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Addressing a press conference, he said the federal government will file a case to ban the PTI. The government would keep the current situation in mind before taking a step in this regard, he added.

"The PTI and the country cannot go together," he categorically stated.

He claimed that the government was trying to stabilise the country politically and economically, while efforts were being made to thwart its efforts.

Tarar also announced that the PML-N led government has decided to file a review appeal against the decision of the Supreme Court granting reserved seats to the PTI.

