Cabinet meeting with PTI ban on agenda postponed

Cabinet meeting with PTI ban on agenda postponed

PM Shehbaz was set to chair the meeting on July 23

Published On: Mon, 22 Jul 2024 19:41:17 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A meeting of the federal cabinet to give approval for ban on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was postponed on Monday, sources said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was scheduled to chair the meeting on Tuesday, July 23, when the cabinet members were likely to nod the ban on the political party.

The cabinet was also expected to give approval for pursuing cases under Article 6 of the Constitution against former President Arif Alvi, PTI founder Imran Khan, and Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri.

On July 15, Information Minister Atta Tarar said that the ruling coalition had decided to move for a ban on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Addressing a press conference, he said the federal government will file a case to ban the PTI. The government would keep the current situation in mind before taking a step in this regard, he added.

"The PTI and the country cannot go together," he categorically stated.

He claimed that the government was trying to stabilise the country politically and economically, while efforts were being made to thwart its efforts.

Tarar also announced that the PML-N led government has decided to file a review appeal against the decision of the Supreme Court granting reserved seats to the PTI.

