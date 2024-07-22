IHC angry with govt on 'forced disappearance'

The court remarked that it had been happening in Balochistan and KP and now it has started here

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday expressed its anguish at the working of the government in the missing persons’ case observing that “people go missing and the state does not know anything about them.”

Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir gave these remarks while hearing the petition of Farhana Barlas, the wife of PTI's International Media Coordinator Ahmed Janjua, against his disappearance.

Advocate Iman Mazari appeared before the court on behalf of Farhana Barlas, while Advocate General Islamabad represented the state.

The court was told that masked men in uniform forcibly took Ahmed Janjua away at 4 am on July 20. Advocate Mazari told the court some officials were in uniform on a query whether those police officials were in uniform.

The court remarked that if need be the court will also summon the attorney general for Pakistan.

Justice Tahir observed that they [police] also have the CCTV footage.

The police officials informed the court that an FIR has been registered.

Justice Tahir remarked that it [forced disappearances] had been happening in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, now it has started in Islamabad. “The state knows nothing. What the government is doing? How much time is needed to recover Ahmed Janjua?”

The court summoned the Attorney General at 12 noon and tell us what we should do and directed the additional attorney general to bring the complete details of the case.

Justice Tahir warned the additional attorney general that don’t tell the court that report would be submitted. “How much time you need to bring him [attorney general] in the court?”

Justice Tahir questioned the advocate general that whether the IG police is doing his duty? Why not issue a show cause notice to him?

Later, the court adjourned the hearing till 12 noon.