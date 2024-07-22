Islamabad police arrest PTI chief Barrister Gohar, Raoof Hassan

Police besiege PTI’s central secretariat and cordon off the routes leading to it

Police deny arrest of Barrister Gohar, women during raid

Party leaders vociferously protest against crackdown

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Islamabad police on Monday arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar and Secretary General Raoof Hassan on the allegation of encroachments.

Sources said the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Islamabad police launched a joint operation against encroachments in G-8 sector, which resulted in the arrest of higher-ups of the PTI.

A contingent of Islamabad police besieged PTI’s central secretariat and cordoned off the routes leading to the secretariat.

Imran Khan’s lawyer Ali Ijaz Buttar claimed that PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and Information Secretary Rauf Hassan had been arrested by the Islamabad police from the party’s office.

“I just received a call from the party’s office informing that 300 to 400 policemen arrived at the [party’s] office and arrested PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar and Information Secretary Raoof Hasan,” Buttar wrote on X.

The party condemned the move through its official X account and lambasted the Islamabad police.

“It’s absolutely shameful how Islamabad Police continues to completely mock and disregard every law in this country,” the party said.

The PTI also shared footage on the X platform, showing several police vehicles and police personnel outside the party’s central secretariat.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad police have denied arrest of Barrister Gohar but said a team had arrested Raoof Hassan. They also denied arrest of four women and the claim that police took away a laptop and documents from the PTI Secretariat.

PTI LEADERS PROTEST POLICE ACTION

Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Malik Ahmed Khan Bhicher condemned the police action in Islamabad. He said the party would hold a meeting to decide the future course of action.

Barrister Saif also hit out at police for cracking down on the leaders without any reason. He said the action highlighted government's frustration.

This is a developing story with more information trickling in...