Lahore police turn up the heat on Imran Khan

Pakistan Pakistan Lahore police turn up the heat on Imran Khan

The police, after seeking court permission, have booked Khan in 12 cases.

Follow on Published On: Mon, 22 Jul 2024 12:51:56 PKT

Rawalpindi: (Dunya News) -- Lahore police team arrived at Adiala Jail to investigate Pakistan Tehrkee-i-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan in connection with the May 9 cases.

The former prime minister will undergo polygraph and photogrammetry tests. He will be interrogated by the police in 12 cases related to May 9 incidents of arson.

Only July 15, the Anti-Terrorism Court approved a 10-day remand of Imran Khan in these cases and today (Monday) marks the eighth day of his remand.

The police, after seeking court permission, have booked Khan in 12 cases.

