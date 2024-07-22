Punjab Assembly session: Opposition set to raise the roof today

House members will discuss the current law and order situation and inflation.

LAHORE (Dunya News) -- Following the requisition submitted by the opposition, the Speaker of the Punjab Assembly has called a session for today (Monday).

The Punjab Assembly Speaker, Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, has summoned the session at 3 PM.

This will be the first session of the Punjab Assembly following the suspension of eleven opposition members.

Sources said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Sunni Ittehad Council have evolved a strategy to stage a strong protest during the session against the suspension of their colleagues.

They said the suspended members are ready to jump on the bandwagon and join the protest.