Afghan citizens attack Pakistan consulate in Germany, pull down flag

Pakistan Pakistan Afghan citizens attack Pakistan consulate in Germany, pull down flag

The Pakistani diplomatic officials have protested to the German Foreign Ministry

Follow on Published On: Sun, 21 Jul 2024 12:51:53 PKT

FRANKFURT (Dunya News) – The citizens of Afghanistan pelted stones on the Pakistani consulate and pulled down flag atop the building in Germany’s city Frankfurt.

The Pakistani diplomatic officials have protested to the German Foreign Ministry in Berlin and demanded an investigation into the tragic incident.

The foreign media reported that German authorities have arrested several people after the video of the attack went viral on social media.

According to media, the German authorities had allowed Afghan citizens to hold a peaceful protest outside the consulate. But the protesters went berserk and tried to enter the consulate building. They also tried to set the Pakistani flag to fire.

Pakistani diplomatic officials said that it was the responsibility of the German government to ensure security of foreign diplomatic installations.

Meanwhile, the German authorities have assured the diplomatic officials of security and a thorough investigation into the incident.

The Pakistan Foreign Office in Islamabad has decided to summon German ambassador to lodge an official protest.