Disruption in WhatsApp services across Pakistan

The reason behind disruption hasn't disclosed yet

(Web Desk) - Users in Pakistan are facing issues in accessing Meta owned messaging service, WhatsApp from Saturday.

Users accessing WhatsApp through mobile internet are facing difficulty in sending and downloading files and data and.

However, users are facing no disruption on Wi-Fi connections, they can easily send and receive large data.

The telecom regulator, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and cellular mobile operators (CMOs) issued no statement on the issue.

Some experts have linked this inaccessibility to installation of firewall to curb upload of malicious and fake content on the internet against government, state and institutions.

