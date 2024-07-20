PTI ready to dissolve KP assembly for fresh election: Fazl

Published On: Sat, 20 Jul 2024 22:59:02 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said on Saturday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was ready to dissolve the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly for the sake of fresh elections in the country.

Talking to the media, he said despite the differences with the PTI, talks have been held to find a political solution of the number of problems faced by the country.

Fazl added that the JUI had formulated a committee for dialogue with the PTI under the leadership of Kamran Murtaza.

He said the recently formulated committee would try to find a political situation of the number of issues.