Asad Qaiser, Fazlur Rehman discuss political situation

Fazlur Rehman said that his party accepts the Supreme Court's regarding reserved seats.

Sat, 13 Jul 2024 10:51:14 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman discussed overall political situation during a telephonic conversation on Friday.

They also discussed Supreme Court's decision to allocate reserved seats to PTI. Fazlur Rehman said that his party accepts the Supreme Court's regarding reserved seats and expressed his goodwill towards PTI.

JUI-F chief said that the decision will help in fostering a positive environment for negotiations to address concerns and will be beneficial in improving mutual relations between both the parties.

Asad Qaiser thanked Maulana Fazlur Rehman for his good wishes for PTI. He said that the decision will establish the supremacy of constitution and democracy in the country.

