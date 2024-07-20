Law minister Tarar says PTI's letter to judicial commission is a 'political stunt'

Pakistan Pakistan Law minister Tarar says PTI's letter to judicial commission is a 'political stunt'

It is sheer politics to write letter to the head of Judicial Commission: Law Minister

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 20 Jul 2024 17:57:30 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar described the letter of PTI leaders Omar Ayub and Shibli Faraz to judicial commission as ‘political stunt’.

“It is against the parliamentary traditions to use the constitutional forums for political benefits,” said the law minister.

He added that ad hoc judges were appointed on the demand of bar councils to resolve the pending cases in Supreme Court.

"It is sheer politics to write a letter to the head of Judicial Commission," said Tarar.

According to the law minister, the appointment of ad hoc judges was made according to the constitution.

Earlier, PTI leaders Omar Ayub and Shibli Faraz wrote a letter to the members and chairman of Judicial Commission to express their reservations over the appointment of ad hoc judges.

Leader of Opposition in Senate Shibli Faraz had urged Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, who also heads the Judicial Commission of Pakistan, to reject appointment of ad hoc judges in the Supreme Court.

In a letter addressed to the chief justice, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senator said the “appointment of ad hoc judges gives the impression that all this is being done for a party".