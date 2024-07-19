PTI's Shibli Faraz urges CJP to reject appointment of ad hoc judges

"It should not be seen as an attempt to balance opinion against one party"

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Leader of Opposition in Senate Shibli Faraz has urged Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, who also heads the Judicial Commission of Pakistan, to reject appointment of ad hoc judges in the Supreme Court.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Justice, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senator said that the “appointment of ad hoc judges gives the impression that all this is being done for a party. It should not be seen as an attempt to balance opinion against one party in the judiciary. After appointment of permanent judges, ad-hoc judges cannot be appointed on flimsy ground of clearing backlog of pending cases.”