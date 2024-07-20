First IT park in Pakistan to create economic opportunities for youth, says PM Shehbaz

The IT park project will be completed by June 2025.

Published On: Sat, 20 Jul 2024 15:47:02 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif asserted that the whole country would benefit with the first state-of the art IT park in Islamabad.

PM Shehbaz Sharif, addressing on his visit to the under-construction IT park, said that youth would get the best skill development opportunities with the latest technology in the IT park.

The cost of IT park construction would be around 25 billion and 70 pc of the construction cost would be paid by South Korea. South Korea never compromises on quality, asserted the PM.

The IT park would have 15 start-ups in the incubation centre and120 offices. The Islamabad Technology Park would be the first level-3 technology park according to the International standard.

The IT park will be equipped with the latest facilities and will be a role model in the region. There would be IT laboratories for research and development in the IT park.

Around one thousand e-rozgaar centres will be established across the country which will create new economic opportunities, the PM announced.

He also directed the IT project team and the Ministry of IT to complete this project as soon as possible.

He recalled his performance as chief minister of Punjab, saying he introduced a 24 hours duty system for development projects. He stressed that day and night hard work was essential for development and would reject his Saturday and Sunday off for this purpose.

It is pertinent to note that the federal government has allocated 79 billion funds for promotion of IT projects, IT parks establishment and digitisation of government departments.