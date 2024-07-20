ECP to scrutinise affiliation, nomination papers of 41 independent candidates

There is also a doubt on the two affidavits submitted by one assembly member.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has decided to scrutinise the nomination papers and affidavit forms of 41 independent candidates submitted for reserved seats in National and provincial assemblies.

According to ECP sources, the scrutiny will be done on the affiliation certificates and nomination papers of independent candidates

According to sources, ECP has issued directives to legal teams and relevant wings for strict scrutiny of signatures on affidavits of independent candidates.

The scrutiny of signatures will be done on nomination papers, affidavit of independent candidates.

Affiliation forms wouldn’t be accepted if signatures of independent candidates wouldn’t match.

ECP has accessed the nomination papers of 41 candidates. The scrutiny team would submit the report about the signature on affidavit and nomination papers of independent candidates to ECP.