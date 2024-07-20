PMD predicts rain in various parts of country

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast scattered rain-windstorm/thundershower is expected in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, central and south Punjab, Sindh and northeast and south Balochistan while, at isolated places in northeast Punjab, Pothohar region, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Heavy rainfalls is likely at isolated places in south Punjab, northeast Balochistan and southeast and upper Sindh during the next 24 hours.

According to the synoptic situation, light to moderate monsoon currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating central and southern parts of the country. A westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, rain-windstorm/thundershower occurred in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Punjab and northeast Balochistan. Hot and humid weather prevailed over other parts of the country.

Dadu, Dalbandin and Jacobabad remained the hottest places in the country on Friday with temperature surging up to 44 degrees Celsius.

