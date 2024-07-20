In-focus

PML-N to consult political parties before issuing 'declaration' against PTI: Sanaullah

Rana Sanaullah said that the cabinet would give approval for "declaration" regarding ban on PTI.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Friday said that Pakistan Muslim League-N, would consult political parties including Pakistan People’s Party before issuing declaration against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Rana Sanaullah said that the cabinet would give approval for "declaration" regarding ban on PTI on the basis of uncivilized and undemocratic activities. We will present the declaration before the apex court to seek ban on PTI, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Rana Sana said: "We have solid evidence against the PTI founder involved in attacking on security institutions on May 9."
 

