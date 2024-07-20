Major reshuffle in KP's bureaucracy

In-focus

The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has transfer and posted four senior civil servants.

PESHAWAR (Web Desk) - The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has transfer and posted four senior civil servants in a major reshuffle in the divisional level bureaucracy on Friday.

According to a notification issued by the Establishment Department Syed Abdul Jabbar Shah PCS EG BS-21 who was awaiting posting has been posted as Commissioner DI Khan Division replacing Zafar-ul- Islam PAS BS-19 who has been asked to report to Establishment Department.

Similarly, Motasim Billah Shah PMS BS-20 Secretary Population Welfare has been posted as Commissioner Kohat Division replacing Mohammad Abid Khan PAS BS-19 who has been transferred and posted as Commissioner Bannu Division while Commissioner Bannu Division, Pervaiz Subat Khel Commissioner Bannu has been transferred and asked to report to Establishment Division.
 

