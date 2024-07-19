KP Assembly demands immediate release of Imran Khan

Fri, 19 Jul 2024 18:08:17 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Friday passed a resolution demanding the immediate release of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan.

Law Minister Aftab Alam tabled the resolution in which a report regarding the release of Imran Khan by the UNGA’s human right committee was also highlighted.

According to the resolution, the cases against Imran Khan and other party workers were against the law.

The resolution demanded the release of Imran Khan in light of the report by the UN.