PTI submits list of 38 independent MNAs to ECP

This development came in the light of the Supreme Court verdict on reserved seats to PTI

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has submitted the list of 38 MNAs to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

This development came in the light of the Supreme Court verdict on reserved seats to PTI, as a result PTI submitted the list of MNAs to ECP.

A PTI representative has submitted the list with additional documents.

According to sources, three independent candidates including Sahabzada Mehboob Sultan, Moben Arif and Riaz Fityana haven’t submitted their affidavits yet as they are abroad.

The party affiliation form of these three candidates would be submitted today as well.

SC reserved seats verdict

Going against the grain of its previous decisions regarding the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) in the run-up to Feb 8 election, the apex court on Friday overturned the Peshawar High Court's verdict of depriving the PTI of the reserved seats of non-Muslim and women candidates in assemblies.

The apex court, in its majority 8-5 decision, announced that the conduct of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) regarding reserved seats was 'unconstitutional', adding that the PTI would remain intact as a political party even without being assigned an election symbol. The verdict was authored by Justice Mansoor Ali Shah.

It has been said in the SC verdict that the PTI could give list of the candidates of the reserved seats, adding that those 41 candidates could present their certificates to prove that they were members of the party.

Government files review petition against the SC verdict

The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has filed a review petition in the SC against the apex court verdict on July 12 granting reserved seats to the PTI.

The PML-N filed a petition, making Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) President Hamid Raza, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and 11 other political parties respondents.

The review petition says the PML-N is the largest political party in parliament and requests the court to review and overturn the reserved seats verdict issued on July 12.

The PML-N requests for a stay order on SC verdict announced on July 12.

This development comes after the PML-N led coalition government has decided to ban the PTI and try former prime minister Imran Khan, former president Arif Alvi and ex-deputy speaker Qasim Suri under Article 6 for unconstitutionally dissolving the assembly.

This announcement was made by Information Minister Atta Tarar, saying the government would file a reference to invoke Article 6 [high treason] in the Supreme Court.