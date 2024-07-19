Pakistan asks Afghan authorities to take action against terrorist groups

Pakistan Pakistan Pakistan asks Afghan authorities to take action against terrorist groups

Pakistan has provided evidence of individuals and groups responsible for terrorist attacks

Follow on Published On: Fri, 19 Jul 2024 15:09:25 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan has once again asked the Afghan authorities to take immediate and effective action against terrorist groups including their sponsors and backers who are involved in act of terrorism inside the country.

Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said in her weekly news briefing that Pakistan has provided evidence of individuals and groups responsible for terrorist attacks.

She said Islamabad expect the Afghan authorities to disarm the TTP and Gul Bahadar Group, and hand over their leadership including those involved in terrorist incidents to Pakistan.

The spokesperson said the Afghan authorities know the whereabouts and actions of these individuals.

Responding to a question, Ms Baloch said Pakistan is capable of defending itself against all terror groups and ensure the safety and security of its people.

Alluding to the Indian oppressive tactics in illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the spokesperson said Pakistan will continue to extend moral, political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people for the just and peaceful settlement of Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions.