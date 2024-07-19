SC verdict is an attempt to create instability, says Maryam Nawaz

Says items are available at less than DC rates in model bazaars

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz stated that the Supreme Court verdict was an attempt to create instability.

Maryam Nawaz shared her remarks on the SC verdict allowing PTI reserved seats during an address at inaugural ceremony of upgradation of Township model bazaar.

“PERSON SITTING IN ADIALA JAIL IS RESPONSIBLE FOR COUNTRY'S DESTRUCTION”

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader alleged that the Supreme Court’s verdict provided relief to a certain party and projected it as innocent despite the fact that it created anarchy.

"A group of some individuals creates instability and takes the country towards destruction whenever the country progresses," alleged Maryam. Umar Atta Bandial rewrote the constitution for the sake of one person and PTI was given relief in a tray.

Maryam Nawaz hit out at Imran Khan for disturbing peace and order.

Maryam Nawaz boasted the PML-N government for making a record of governance in three tenures while a person having four years of government contributed to destruction.

The PML-N leader attributed the burden of loans to PTI, saying, PTI founder for reviving the IMF loan program and asserted that Nawaz Sharif said goodbye to the IMF loan.

She requested SC judges to let the country run as they were trying to bring back that person who was guilty of the nation.

She warned about the consequences of destabilising the law and order and development “These conspiracies will not work and our government will complete five years of its term and whoever tries to take law into hand, will be dealt with iron hands.”

TO ESTABLISH MODEL BAZAAR IN EVERY DISTRICT

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has announced establishment of model bazaars in all districts of the province. During the ceremony of the Township model bazaar upgradation, she commended MNA Afzal Khokhar for establishing a great facility for people.

She said "model bazaar is a model to facilitate and provide comfort to the public." She stated that the grocery items will be available on their doorstep through free delivery with just one call and app order.

She said women had lauded the model bazaars where essential items are available at even lower than DC rates.

CM Maryam also said land had been provided to establish model bazaars in the cities which hadn’t these facilities. She promised to establish model bazaars in all districts of Punjab.

She also promised to upgrade the existing model bazaars to facilitate the public. "Public relief is my foremost priority," she said.

LAHORE'S MODEL BAZAARS



Model bazaars have been established in some districts of Punjab that provide essential and daily-use commodities at subsidised rates. These facilities are meant to provide respectable shopping environment to the have-nots.

In the provincial capital, Lahore, model bazaars have been set up in China Scheme, Chuhng, Harbanspura, Mian Plaza Johar Town, Raiwind, Sabzazaar, Sher Shah Colony, Thokar Niaz Baig, Township and Wahdat Colony.

TO PROVIDE FREE SOLAR PANELS



She also revealed to bring the largest solar project in Pakistan's history. Consumers using up to 200 units of electricity will get free solar systems while consumers utilising 200 to 500 units will be provided solar systems on 5-year instalments.

'MY MISSION IS TO SERVE'

Punjab CM stressed that her foremost priority was to provide bread, flour (Roti) at cheap rates and avoid an increase in their prices.

She emphasised that she monitored the rates of daily items in installed screens in her room and her government was working day and night to provide relief.

She lambasted the last government for the destruction of the economy, the country was facing challenges due to the incompetent last government.

Punjab CM commended the law-enforcement agencies, Rescue and administration for maintaining law and order and facilitating citizens on Muharram.

She asserted that her mission is to serve the public and would always do that as she didn’t discriminate against any sect. For the first time, internet and mobile services were not suspended and drone-monitoring was done of processions and Majalis in Ashura, she added.