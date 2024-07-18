PTI demands action under Article 6 against Chief Election Commissioner

Announcement of ban on PTI is proof of unelected government's stupidity

Published On: Thu, 18 Jul 2024 22:00:11 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The PTI demanded action under Article 6 against the Chief Election Commissioner.

The major opposition party demanded it in the context of the Supreme Court's judgment in the reserved seats case.

It was decided in an important meeting of the joint parliamentary party of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) held Wednesday.

Also, the parliamentary party strongly condemned the mistreatment of the party's Deputy Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi during his shift to Lahore.

The government's announcement of the ban on the PTI is proof of the unelected government's stupidity, the statement said adding it was an admission of defeat. The parliamentary party also expressed apprehension over the decision to appoint ad hoc judges in the Supreme Court.

It was further said that the unlawful arrest of the assembly member Moazzam Jatoi after Sahibzada Ameer Sultan is a violation of parliamentary traditions.