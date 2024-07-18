Govt can declare a party banned under Article 17: Rana Sana

Govt can declare a party banned under Article 17: Rana Sana

Thu, 18 Jul 2024 12:12:31 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – PML-N senior leader Rana Sanullah Khan says Article 17 of the Constitution allows the government to give declaration to ban a political party.

Speaking at a TV talk show, Sanaullah said that after approval by the cabinet the declaration to ban a political party is referred to the Supreme Court within 15 days.

"If the apex court agrees to the declaration, a ban is imposed on that party," Sanaullah said, adding the government had only expressed its intentions (with regard to banning the PTI) so far.

He said once the government takes a decision, the constitutional procedure will be followed.

The former minister said like the PTI, the government also has the right to present its point of view and strive for its success.

"There is no harm in making efforts if the government has an option to get the reserved seats through constitutional means," he added.

