Zardari, Shehbaz wish Biden early recovery from Covid-19

President Biden’s Press Secretary announced that he tested positive for Covid-19 in Las Vegas

Thu, 18 Jul 2024 12:03:17 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday expressed good wishes for US President Joe Biden who has been diagnosed as having Covid-19.

President Zardari conveyed his sincere hopes for President Biden’s good health and well-being, according to a President House statement.

Prime Minister Shehbaz, in the meantime, wished President Biden “swift and complete” recovery from Covid-19.

“Wishing President Biden swift and complete recovery from Covid. Good wishes,” the prime minister wrote on his X timeline.

President Biden’s Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, in a statement, said that he tested positive for Covid-19 following his first event in Las Vegas, where he was scheduled to address an election rally.