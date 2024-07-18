In-focus

PTI, SIC convene joint parliamentary party meeting

Pakistan

Meeting to discuss recent developments

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Sunni-Ittehad Council called a joint parliamentary party meeting scheduled to be held at 10pm in the Parliament House, Islamabad. 

According to the sources, leadership of both parties would attend the meeting and deliberate on various issues.

Both parties would inform the media after holding consultations in the parliamentary party meeting.

More to follow
 

