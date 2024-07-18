Rains forecast in most parts of country

Pakistan Pakistan Rains forecast in most parts of country

Heavy rains may increase water flow water, trigger flood in rivers

Follow on Published On: Thu, 18 Jul 2024 04:54:46 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Meteorological Department has predicted light to heavy rains in most parts of the country during 24 hours.

According to the report, in most parts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Potohar region, Islamabad and north-eastern Punjab, there is a possibility of wind, gusty winds and thunder and heavy rain.

According to the department, wind, gusty winds and thundershowers are expected in a few places in Gilgit-Baltistan, central and south Punjab, south-east, lower Sindh and north-east Balochistan.

According to the report, heavy rains during July 18 and 19 may increase the flow of water and trigger flood in rivers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Guliyat, Kashmir and Mount Sulaiman.

Meanwhile, there is a risk of traffic disruption due to landslides in the hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Guliyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

