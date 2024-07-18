PTI does not fall within parameters of political party: Saeed Ghani

Says PPP does want any party should be banned

KARACHI (Dunya News) – PPP leader and Sindh Local Bodies Minister Saeed Ghani has said the PTI does not fall within the parameters of a political party, adding the PPP does not want any political party should be banned.

Talking to journalists after a reception, Saeed Ghani said economic development hinged on political stability, adding his party accepted the Supreme Court’ verdict on reserved seats despite the fact it had ambiguity.

“The PTI founder was removed as a result of a no-confidence move against him. But he is happy with the current situation.

He does not want his personality should be damaged. Such kind of behaviour does not suit a politician. The PTI founder does not think beyond his personality,” the PPP leader said.

The PTI will have to prove that it is a political party. It will have to act as a political party, Saeed Ghani said.

