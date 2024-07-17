ECP convenes meeting following SC verdict on reserved seats

Meeting will be chaired by chief election commissioner tomorrow at 11.am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has convened a meeting to be held on Thursday (tomorrow) following the verdict of Supreme Court on reserved seats.

According to sources, the ECP has convened the meeting to be chaired by the chief election commissioner tomorrow at 11.am in Islamabad.

The legal wing of ECP will brief the participants over the SC’s verdict on reserved seats.

The ECP will deliberate the situation in the aftermath of apex court’s verdict announced last week.

The Supreme Court on Friday had overturned the Peshawar High Court's verdict of depriving the PTI of the reserved seats of non-Muslim and women candidates in assemblies.

The apex court, in its majority 8-5 decision, announced that the conduct of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) regarding reserved seats was 'unconstitutional', adding that the PTI would remain intact as a political party even without being assigned an election symbol.

The verdict was authored by Justice Mansoor Ali Shah.

It is likely that the PTI would get 65 out of 77 reserved seats. Of the 77 seats, 22 are of the National Assembly while 55 are of the provincial assemblies.