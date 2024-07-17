Cellular services remain uninterrupted for first time during Muharram: Azma

All security institutions including Police have been deployed for the safety of mourners

Updated On: Wed, 17 Jul 2024 16:41:45 PKT

FAISALABAD (Dunya News) – Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari said on Tuesday that cellular services remained uninterrupted for the first time during Muharram-ul-Haram.



In a conversation with reporters in Faisalabad, the information minister said that foolproof security was provided for the Majalis and processions across Punjab.

She said that monitoring cells were established for all big processions of Punjab, adding that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz was overseeing the security measures adopted during Muharram.

“All security institutions including police were deployed for the safety of mourners in the Majalis and processions. CM Maryam has also arranged sabeels for the people,” she remarked.

