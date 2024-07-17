Martyrs in Bannu Cantt attack buried with full military honour

Pakistan vows to eradicate menace of terrorism.

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Pakistan Army’s personnel martyred during a suicide attack by terrorists on Bannu cantonment have been buried with full military honours in their native towns.

Pakistan Army media wing, ISPR said in a statement, martyred have been buried with full military honours in their native towns.

The funeral prayers and burial of the martyrs were attended by senior officers of Pakistan Army, soldiers, families of martyrs and residents of the area.

According to ISPR, Naib Subedar Muhammad Shehzad, Havaldar Shehzad Ahmad, Havaldar Zill-e-Hussain, Sepoy Arsalan Aslam, Sepoy Ishfaq Hussain Khan, Sepoy Subhan Majeed and Sepoy Imtiaz Khan and FC Lance Naik Sabz Ali Khan were buried with full military honour.



In a statement, the ISPR said “the war against terrorism will continue until its complete eradication. The great sacrifices of the martyrs will not go in vain.”



It is pertinent to note that Pakistan Army eight embraced martyrdom in an suicide attack at Bannu Cantonment on July 15 and 10 terrorists were eliminated.