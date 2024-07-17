Main Zuljanah procession in Lahore taken out from Nisar Haveli

The procession will culminate at Karbala Gamay Shah on Wednesday evening.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The main Zuljanah procession was taken out from Nisar Haveli inside Mochi Gate on Tuesday night amid tight security arrangements which will culminate at Karbala Gamay Shah on Wednesday evening.

The procession would pass through its traditional routes, including Imambargah Syed Wajid Ali Shah, Mubarik Haveli, Chowk Nawab Sahib, Koocha Qazi Khana, Imambargah Maulvi Feroze Ali, Koocha Miskeenan, Mohalla Pir Gillanian, Imambargah Syed Rajjab Ali Shah, Chauhatta Mufti Baqir, Chowk Kotwali, Kashmiri Bazaar, Sunehri Mosque, Dabbi Bazaar, Gumti Bazaar, Sayd Mittha Bazaar, Tehsil Bazaar, Bazaar Hakimaan, Uchi Mosque and Bhaati Chowk, to reach Karbala Gamay Shah.

Foolproof security arrangements had been put in place along the routes of main procession to avoid any untoward incident. Various facilities, including the Rescue 1122 service, as medical facilities had also been ensured.

Meanwhile, the 9th of Muharram's procession was taken out from Pando Street, Islampura. A large number of mourners participated in the procession.

The procession after passing through its traditional routes returned to Pando Street where it concluded.

It is pertinent to mention here that dozens of small and large processions were taken out from different parts of the city while Majalis were also held.

