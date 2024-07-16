PTI rejects hike in petrol price

Pakistan Pakistan PTI rejects hike in petrol price

Oil and electricity hikes have become source of state extortion: PTI spokesperson

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 16 Jul 2024 20:23:40 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rejected the recent increase in prices of petroleum products.

The party spokesperson demanded immediate withdrawal of the hike from what it called a mandate-thief government.

The PTI spokesperson said that the government deprived of people's vote is taking every step to make people's lives more and more difficult.

Also read: JI raises the flag of protest against fuel price hike

The costly fuel and the most expensive electricity have made life difficult for the people and ruined the economy.

Instead of improving the tax system and increasing the income and purchasing power of the people, oil and electricity hikes have been made the source of state extortion.