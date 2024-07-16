JI raises the flag of protest against fuel price hike

The JI will stage a sit-in in Islamabad on July 16.

Tue, 16 Jul 2024 13:48:39 PKT

LAHORE: (Dunya News) -- Jamaat-e-Islami has rejected the recent increase in petroleum product prices, terming it unjust to the public.

In a statement, JI spokesman, Qaiser Sharif said his party would not tolerate the burden on the public and would stage a sit-in in Islamabad on July 26.

He announced the launch of a movement titled "Haq do awam ko (Give people their rights)" to protest against anti-people policies.

JI head Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman will lead the sit-in.

He said the JI would approach courts and take to the streets to demand public rights. The protest will continue until their demands are met, he added.

Qaiser Sharif claimed that people from all walks of life, including scholars, lawyers, traders, farmers, laborers, and industrialists would participate in the sit-in.

