Embracing temporary relief: Sanam Javed, family shifted to KP House

The Islamabad High Court restrained her arrest till Thursday.

ISLAMABAD: (Dunya News) -- Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sanam Javed and her family have been shifted to KP House, a guest house in Islamabad.

Sanam Javeed is currently enjoying her freedom following a direction of the Islamabad High Court that restrained her arrest till Thursday.

The court has also summoned records of cases registered against her.

The PTI leader and her family members were welcomed at the KP-House following the direction of Chief Minister KPK, Ali Amin Gandapur. The CM was in contact with the husband and father of Ms Javeed.



